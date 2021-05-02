WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CXSE traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

