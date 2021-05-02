WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Shares of DOO stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

