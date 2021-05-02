W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.29 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.