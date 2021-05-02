Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 1,577,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

