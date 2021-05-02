XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Up 4.4%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

About XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit