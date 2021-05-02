Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Insiders sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

