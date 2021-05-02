Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,715,345.66. Insiders have sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585 in the last quarter.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.