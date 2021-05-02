Yum China Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Yum China by 24.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Yum China by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 29.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

