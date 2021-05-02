Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

