Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $82,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,403,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

