Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $10.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 billion and the highest is $10.40 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $37.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.68 billion to $39.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.74. 1,511,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $112.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.