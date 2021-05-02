Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $7,153,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

