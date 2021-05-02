Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post sales of $66.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $116.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $188.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.30 million, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 250,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

