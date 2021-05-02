Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.61 Million

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $71.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.54 million. DZS reported sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $324.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $354.50 million, with estimates ranging from $348.21 million to $360.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 83,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,774. DZS has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

