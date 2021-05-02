Zacks: Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 193,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

