Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $20.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $620.45. 1,366,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day moving average of $513.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

