Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to report $15.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.53 billion and the lowest is $15.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $68.80 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

MPC stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

