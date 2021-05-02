Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($4.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.55) and the lowest is ($5.07). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,647. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

