Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.38 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($4.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.55) and the lowest is ($5.07). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,647. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Comments


