Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

