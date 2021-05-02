Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,396,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,191. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 960,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

