Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.78. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

