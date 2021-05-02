Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.78. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit