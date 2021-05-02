Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.