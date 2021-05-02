Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. 1,087,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

