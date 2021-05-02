Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

