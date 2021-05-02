Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce sales of $736.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.50 million and the lowest is $721.20 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,598. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

