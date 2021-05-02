Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

