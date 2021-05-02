Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

ADAP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 723,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,687. The stock has a market cap of $879.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.