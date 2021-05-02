Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.17. Green Dot posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE GDOT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 680,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

