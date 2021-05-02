Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.17. Green Dot posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE GDOT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 680,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit