Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.00. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

Shares of ICLR opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $145.11 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.