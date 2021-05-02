Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report $45.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the highest is $46.16 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $185.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.60 million to $187.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $192.86 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $196.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE CSR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.39. 43,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $930.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $77.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

