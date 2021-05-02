Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.43. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

PRI opened at $159.77 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $163.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

