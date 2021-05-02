Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.64 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. 207,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

