Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from its North America business. This along with increased focus on strategic initiatives and technological enhancement efforts bode well. Notably, earning estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Aegion completed a substantial portion of restructuring plan in early 2020. Moving into 2021, the company has been transitioning into a new phase of growth for the organization focused on profitable expansion in core markets. However, COVID-related uncertainties continue to impact the business. Although the company had adopted various cost reduction strategies for combating this unforeseen situation, it anticipates reduced revenues, operating profit and operating cash flows for the first half of 2021.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aegion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aegion by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

