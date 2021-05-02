Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Hold

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.01 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

