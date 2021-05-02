Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

