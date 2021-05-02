Zacks Investment Research Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

