Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUP. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.