Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.