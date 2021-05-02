Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

