Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Hold”

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

VLVLY opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

