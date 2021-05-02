Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

