Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Buy

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

