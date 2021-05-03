-$0.02 EPS Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.