$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.49 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

