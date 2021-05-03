-$0.15 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 337,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

