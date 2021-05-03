$0.28 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. 1,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,222. The stock has a market cap of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.