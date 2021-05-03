-$0.54 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Several equities analysts have commented on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 94,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,015. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

