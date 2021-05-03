$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $2,950,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

