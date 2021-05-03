-$0.56 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $1,137,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

