$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. 1,629,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

